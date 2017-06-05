Emotions High as Ariana Grande, Others Perform in Manchester

People are calling for Ariana Grande to be awarded an honorary damehood after she made a triumphant return to Manchester for yesterday’s One Love concert.

Ariana told the crowd at the gig: “I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia’s mummy a few days ago and as soon as I met her I started crying and gave her a big hug”.

“I want to thank you for that”.

An emotional Grande, who mostly kept it about the music, had a brief comment for the audience when she thanked everyone for “coming together and being so loving and strong and unified”.

“I love you guys so much”.

Local girl and Boca Raton-native Ariana Grande showed the love at the One Love Manchester concert, a star-studded fundraiser for the those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

The concert packed a cricket stadium in Manchester, the same city where a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside Grande’s arena concert on May 22nd.

The concert featured a number of Grande’s biggest hits, as well as guest appearances by Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay, among others.

Robbie Williams also performed, changing some of his lyrics of ‘Strong’ to honor the Manchester victims. During the performance, Grande talked about one of her fans who was murdered in the terror attack, 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy.

Miley Cyrus says it was a “no brainer” agreeing to do the Manchester benefit concert.

Then she ran into the wings, only to come back by herself for a masterful “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“.

“We came back tonight to be fearless and show we are courageous”, said another teary-eyed mother who’d been at the May 22 concert with her daughter and asked not to be named.

All of those who had attended Grande’s concert last month had been offered free tickets to Sunday’s show, while those who were still recovering from their injuries in hospital were watching on TV.

Now in America on their Joshua Tree tour, which played Chicago last night, he paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack and sent a message of support to those affected.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, USA singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single Happy.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place less than two weeks after the attack at Grande’s concert, and a day after attackers killed seven people in the heart of London.