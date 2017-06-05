EnerSys (ENS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. It is down 1.92% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.22% the S&P500. The Palisade Capital Management Llc holds 429,464 shares with $16.75M value, up from 352,609 last quarter.

There are 1 hold rating, 3 buy ratings on the stock. EnerSys (ENS) has $3.30B valuation. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Hold and their mean rating for the stock is 2.52 on scale of 1-5. It is down 40.27% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.06% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 209,982 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q4 2016.

On 8/11/2016 EnerSys announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 1.01% with an ex dividend date of 9/14/2016 which will be payable on 9/30/2016. It dived, as 15 investors sold EnerSys shares while 101 reduced holdings. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 137.1% in the third quarter. Blackrock Fund Advsrs holds 2.57M shares.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares went down -0.63% to $83.17 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests Comm has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 34,725 shares. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 54,308 shares and now owns 57,590 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 230,774 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com has 0.1% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 34,314 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,810 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 11,853 shares. Net earnings attributable to EnerSys stockholders (“Net earnings”) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 were $33.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, including an unfavorable highlighted net of tax impact of $22.8 million or $0.52 per share from cash and non-cash charges from highlighted items described in further detail in the tables shown below, reconciling non-GAAP adjusted financial measures to reported amounts. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Friday. Therefore 43% are positive. Enersys had 9 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, August 12.

EnerSys (ENS) traded up 2.83% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39.

08/12/2016 – Enersys had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 34,210 shares. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 5 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Ardour Capital to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 14.

The current consensus rating on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is Buy (Score: 2.75) with a consensus target price of $85.00 per share, a potential 9.83% upside.

Since May 12, 2017, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $627,439 activity.

On 5/23/2017 Holger P Aschke, Insider, sold 3,000 with an average share price of $81.00 per share and the total transaction amounting to $243,000.00.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

On 5/24/2017 Kerry M Kane, VP, sold 4,413 with an average share price of $82.16 per share and the total transaction amounting to $362,572.08.

