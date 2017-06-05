England and Italy advance to U20 World Cup semifinals

In the 110th minute, two substitutes combined to score the winning goal as Dimarco’s corner kick found Luca Vido eight yards from goal and he headed in from close range to send the Italians into the U-20 World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

Remarkably, however, it seemed to have no effect on Italy, who twice came from behind to take the game to extra time, before netting a late victor in extra time to win 3-2.

Italy will now meet either England or Mexico in the semifinal.

However, Italy equalised just five minutes into the restart through Juventus starlet Riccardo Orsolini, who scored with a header.

Italy were reduced to 10 men just before half-time when Giuseppe Pezzella was adjudged by the Video Assistant Referee to have pulled back on 17-year-old Edward Chilufya as he bore down on goal.

The Under 20 FIFA World Cup quarter final played at Suwon World Cup stadium saw the African Champions take an early lead through Patson Daka in the 4th.

Fashion Sakala looked to have won the game for the men in orange with just six minutes left, but Federico Dimarco curled home a stunning 88th-minute equaliser to take the game into extra time. The final is set for June 11 in Suwon.