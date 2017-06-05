England bring in Finn as Woakes’ replacement

Woakes, who has played 63 one-day internationals, bowled two overs in the eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday before leaving the field.

“The ICC has confirmed that the event technical committee of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has approved Steven Finn as a replacement player for Chris Woakes in the England squad for the tournament”, said a brief statement from cricket’s global governing body.

Finn got the nod after taking two wickets in front of two selectors for England Lions in their 144-run victory over South Africa A at Northampton on Saturday.

The 28-year-old posted bowling figures of 0-35, having contributed three runs in the seven-wicket defeat to the Proteas.

Australia face Bangladesh in a crucial Group A match on Monday at the Oval in south London, just a few miles south of London Bridge, where assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed before stabbing revellers.

Former test player and manager of Pakistan Cricket team Talat Ali is hopeful for a victorious start of Pakistan’s campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy with a win against India.

England’s next game is against New Zealand on Tuesday in Cardiff, Wales.

Further rain during the mid-innings break left Australia with a tough new target under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Chris Woakes has spoken of his frustration after he was ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy with a side strain. “I can still crank it up, though, still hit the 90s (mph) when I want but I really feel it’s my consistency, my ability to hit a line and length and the variations that have helped me take so many wickets”.

“I just focused on keeping my head up and fighting my way back into the team. It is a challenge, people playing reverse-sweeps and stuff, but it’s good fun when it goes your way”.

“They made us play a hell of a lot and managed to get the ball moving around”.

Finn said: “I think we are very fortunate to be looked after from a security point of view”.

Kane Williamson (100 from 148) led New Zealand to a relatively low total of 291 all out, as the Australian bowlers dominated during the first innings.

A touch player in an England top-order replete with power-hitters, Root’s unbeaten 133 was a characteristically majestic innings by a batsman nearly incapable of playing an ugly shot.