England call up Finn to replace Woakes

The Australian cricket board said it was comfortable with the level of security provided to their Champions Trophy team following Saturday night’s attack in London that killed seven people.

Australia have described themselves as “comfortable” with the security provided – although they will “continue to monitor the situation”.

“Our thoughts are with everyone that was directly involved, and their loved ones as well”.

Stokes was not stranded for long and soon accounted for as the call went out from the International Cricket Council to ask all teams taking part in the Champions Trophy to ensure their players were safe.

“You feel as though, if you get an opportunity, you want to go out there and take it, especially in a world tournament like this”.

To do that, after their rainy no-result against New Zealand at Edgbaston, victory over Bangladesh appears essential.

Finn was once considered England’s premier bowler in ODI cricket and was a regular wicket-taker.

But security measures had already been increased following last month’s tragedy in Manchester, and will remain in place for the rest of the tournament, which finishes on June 18.

“We’re fully supportive of the security plans that are in place”, Finn told Sky Sports News.

“We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate – in conjunction with the European Central Bank and relevant police and security authorities – to ensure that we can deliver a safe and secure event”.

“Guys were a little bit concerned at the time, and didn’t really know what to do”, said the Australia captain.

‘We’ve been advised to stay relatively close to the hotel, and just be diligent with whatever we do.

“I think they batted quite well against England“, Maxwell said of Australia’s next opponents. “Maybe they are listening – which is good”.

Hosts England were travelling to Cardiff on Sunday morning, and will train there later in preparation for their second match of the tournament against New Zealand on Tuesday.