England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy

Holders India and Australia, twice Champions Trophy winners, are among the favourites, along with South Africa who won the inaugural tournament in 1998.

Tournament hosts England and Bangladesh launch the Champions Trophy, a “mini World Cup” featuring cricket’s leading eight one-day global sides, at the Oval on Thursday.

They’ll have to cope with the favorites’ tag at the eight-team ICC Champions Trophy starting on Thursday. The top two teams from each group shall qualify for the knockout stages. I have vivid memories of his sublime century against us in the 2012 Asia Cup, while he was at his absolute best in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 clash at Adelaide, laying the foundation of an Indian win with a masterful hundred.

The English, playing at home and with a new-found enthusiasm for the one-day format under coach Trevor Bayliss, are many people’s tips.

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from June 1 to June 18 in England and Wales.

In fact, Choudhary was a part of the training outfit before India’s last home series against Australia as the Men in Blue looked to prepare for the threat Mitchell Starc would pose.

With an estimated 2-billion+ fans Worldwide, Cricket is one of the most popular sports on the planet.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa are in the other section, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

“This result ensures we go into the Champions Trophy without big heads”, Bayliss said. “Day after we have a big game coming up”. The Indians were tottering at 8/3 before Kohli hit a magical 49 to help India beat the arch-rivals by 5 wickets. The defending champions have not played an ODI since January and is burdened with expectation, as ever, but has match-sharp players due to the majority of its squad being involved in the T20 Indian Premier League.

And then there’s Virat Kohli, cricket’s superstar player not just in India but beyond.

After put into bat first, Bangladesh had a steady start before losing Somya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes.

Earlier, Tamim made 128 and shared a third-wicket partnership of 166 with Mushfiqur Rahim which laid the platform to give Bangladesh the chance to spring a major shock against the hosts.

Eoin Morgan’s team have been transformed since their dismal World Cup performance two years ago, playing a vibrant and aggressive brand of cricket that should make them formidable in their own conditions.