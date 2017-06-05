“Enough is enough” PM May says after London attackers kill seven

Islamic State’s statement from its Aamaq news agency claimed the group’s “fighters” were responsible, the SITE Intelligence Group said Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized London’s mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and focus on “security for our people”. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday.

One Canadian national and one Frenchman were among the fatalities and seven French citizens were among the injured.

No details have been released about the perpetrators, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

Police specialists collected evidence in the heart of London after a series of attacks described as terrorism killed six people and injured more than 40 others. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

The 25-year-old said that at first, “it didn’t look too unsafe”.

May said the attack was driven by the same “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” behind last week’s Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 people dead, and the Westminster attack in March, which killed five.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the US from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.

Three attackers drove a van into a crowd on London Bridge before killing seven and injuring 48 in the Borough Market area.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out of the van and thought they were going to help tend those who had been run over.

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said.

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

Armed Police officers on London Bridge. The London police is expected to release the details of the attackers in the coming days, and security measures have been increased in the United Kingdom, that is still reeling from Saturday night’s attack which came less than two weeks after a lethal suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena during a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande.

A charity concert for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande and other stars, is due to be held in the northwest English city on Sunday.

After the Manchester attack, Britain raised its threat level to “critical” – meaning an attack is expected imminently – but downgraded it back to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge”.

“She lived this belief working in a shelter for the homeless until she moved to Europe to be with her fiancé”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who sent messages of condolence and made statements of solidarity.

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks during the Ford’s Theater Annual Gala in Washington on Sunday, June 4, 2017. He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by USA courts.