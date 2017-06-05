EPS for BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Expected At $

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) has risen 55.16% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up.

BBRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company.in a report on Monday, May 29th. RBC Capital Markets maintained BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) rating on Monday, December 14.

Additionally on 4/13/17 CIBC “Upgrades” Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) to Neutral setting price target at $0 and on 4/03/17 Macquarie “Upgrades” the stock to Outperform at $0. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 3 by Macquarie Research. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) 52-week high price stands at $11.74 and low price stands at $6.23, its price distance from 52-week high is -3.83% while its distance from 52-week low price is 81.22%. The company’s Market capitalization reached to $5.93 billion, $531.44 million outstanding shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. BlackBerry also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday.

According to analysts Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY)'s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $-0.02 and can go high up to $0.04. Analysts forecast EPS of $-0.02, exactly $0.00 or 0.00 % from 2014's $-0.02 EPS. The business had revenue of $297 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. BlackBerry's revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. On Wednesday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by TD Securities with "Buy". Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 13.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,643 shares of the smartphone producer's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,640,607 shares of the smartphone producer's stock worth $43,715,000 after buying an additional 113,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company's stock.

The share of BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) now has a value of $11.29 while the company’s 52 week low is at $6.23, the shares dropped to the 52 week low on 06/27/16. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The company operates in three segments: Software & Services, Mobility Solutions, and Service Access Fees (SAF).