Eric Mangini hoping to reconcile with Bill Belichick after Spygate

Eric Mangini could have been known simply as a former Bill Belichick assistant and close friend that rapidly ascended to National Football League head coach. Mangini, who was coach of the Jets in 2007, had been mentored by Belichick before leaving the Patriots to take the top coaching job with the division rival.

The former Jets coach, famous for busting the Patriots in 2007 for illegally videotaping opponents’ signals, has been shunned by Belichick and the Patriots family.

A whole controversy was born and Belichick hasn’t spoken to Mangini since. Now 10 years later, Mangini is no longer coaching and is hopeful to fix the relationship with Belichick.

“Look, Bill is a big part of my life”, he continued. Bill gave me a tremendous opportunity, and I enjoyed that experience, and I respect him. “Hopefully, it can change at some point”, said Mangini, who is now out of coaching. Furthermore, after the drama that Spygate caused for the Patriots, it is understandable that Belichick doesn’t want anything to do with Mangini. Mangini, who was seen as a traitor of sorts in New England, wishes things transpired differently. They coached together with the Jets and Patriots.

Mangini’s relationship with Belichick began as a 23-year-old ball boy for the Cleveland Browns while Belichick was a coach, eventually being promoted to an offensive assistant.

“I thought Bill might have stopped”, Mangini, 46, told Cimini.

“It was never supposed to go the way that it went”, Mangini told ESPN. “It was more about, ‘Hey, don’t do this here.’ It wasn’t about reporting it”.

