Ernesto Valverde succeeds Luis Enrique at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde has been named as Barcelona’s new manager after days of speculation linking him with the position.

The La Liga giants have done so again after they confirmed that former Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde is set to take charge of the club next season.

The 53-year-old former Barcelona gamer will certainly replace Luis Enrique, that announced earlier this year that he would be stepping down at the end of the season. In his second season, the Rojiblancos reached the Copa Del Rey final before he lost out to future club Barcelona in the game that included that great Lionel Messi solo goal.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that fans will have to wait for an official announcement, but has promised that exciting signings will be made.

“He loves youth football and he has a special style, similar to what we do at Barca. Also, he is passionate about applying technology to both training and matches”.

Valverde will be officially unveiled before the media Thursday.

He won the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the Copa del Rey during his first stint at the Nou Camp.

Valverde has a range of managerial experience at various clubs but now he is in charge of one of world football’s heavyweights.

“He’s very happy very excited, he has the ability, experience and knowledge for the job”.

Barca also missed out on UEFA Champions League glory as Juventus proved to be too strong in the quarter-finals.

After retiring in 1997 Valverde’s coaching career has taken him to Espanyol, Olympiacos, Villarreal and Valencia.

A midfield dynamo will also be on Valverde’s summer wishlist, with Manchester United star Ander Herrera and Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho potential targets.