Etihad airline suspends flights to Qatar

Egypt and Saudi Arabia further justified the move based on preventing threats to national security from extremism and terrorism.

Saudi Arabia and three other Arab countries cut off most diplomatic and economic ties to Qatar in an unprecedented move created to punish one of the region’s financial superpowers for its ties with Iran and Islamist groups in the region.

The political tug-of-war between a Saudi-led group of Arab countries and the Gulf state of Qatar escalated on early Monday when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt said they cut their diplomatic relations with Doha after a week of tit-for-tats and accusations on “terrorism support”.

While Doha vehemently denied the validity of those claims, UAE-based broadcasters Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia picked up the stories, giving them extensive coverage and infuriating Qatari officials.

Yet all the latest spat does is send a message to the rest of the world that the GCC is just as fragmented as the rest of the region. Emirates, the Dubai-based carrier, announced it too would suspend Qatar flights starting Tuesday, as did budget carrier FlyDubai.

The hacking of the website led to the publication of false remarks by the emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, that purportedly had him criticising some leaders of fellow Gulf Arab states and calling for an easing of tensions with Iran. “We get gas directly from Qatar by sea”, R.K. Garg, head of finance at Indian LNG importer Petronet, told Reuters when asked to comment on the coordinated move to cut relations.

The Opec-led deal to curb output won’t stabilise the market over the long term as USA shale fills the supply shortfall, according to the chief executive officer of Russia’s Rosneft Oil.

Rules for travelling have been changed with the closure of Qatar borders to Saudi as well as the closure of airspace for Qatar to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain.

Doha insisted the sanctions, which include the Gulf states severing air, land and sea links with Qatar, “will not affect the daily life of citizens and residents”. “Our relationship is extremely good”.

Etihad said their flights on June 5 would operate as normal.

Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad were among 10 airlines on which the Trump administration imposed tough new restrictions in March. It accused Qatar of interfering in Manama’s internal affairs. Global benchmark Brent advanced 1.1 per cent to $50.48 a barrel. Prices lost 70 cents to close at US$47.66 on Friday, capping a 4.3 per cent decline for the week.

Qatar is the biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and a major seller of condensate – a low-density liquid fuel and refining product derived from natural gas.

