Etihad Airways to suspend flights to and from Qatar from Tuesday

Meanwhile US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Monday called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences after several nations cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, Saudi Arabia accused Doha of sheltering and backing terrorist groups, promoting terrorist groups in the media, and supporting Houthi militia in Yemen.

The statement said all Egyptian ports and airports would be closed to Qatari vessels and planes.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s internationally recognised government cut ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

Even before Monday, Qatar had appeared unperturbed by the growing tensions.

Al-Thani was also quoted as saying his country’s relations with Israel are good.

Trump’s visit to Riyadh – the first foreign stop of his presidency – saw the two sides speak of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of investment and arms deals.

Trump recently visited the Saudi capital and addressed 55 Muslim leaders in a landmark speech urging them to double down on efforts to combat terrorism.

In a statement, the UAE cited Qatar’s “ongoing policies that rattle the security and sovereignty of the region as well as its manipulation and evasion of its commitments and treaties”.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart at 02:45 local time on Tuesday, the airline’s spokesman said in an email.

Traders said it was too early to say if the dispute would have any impact on LNG shipment within the region, with both Egypt and the UAE taking regular cargoes from Qatar.

Egypt said it was also severing ties and would close its airspace and seaports for all Qatari transportation to protect its national security.

Qatari nationals in the UAE would have 14 days to leave while Qatari nationals would be prevented from entering the UAE. Bahrain also recalled its diplomats from Qatar, it added.

Egypt previous year awarded a large tender for 2017 supplies, much of it sourced from Qatar, although traders said rising domestic output and alternative sources including Norway, Nigeria and the United States could fill a potential gap.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”.

The top U.S. diplomat said it was “important” for Washington that the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council countries “remain united”. Bahrain houses the U.S. Navy’s Fifth fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle East and Central Asia, while Qatar is home to the Al Udeid Airbase, from where the United States carries out airstrikes against militants in the region.