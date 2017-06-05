Etihad halts Qatar flights as Gulf diplomatic crisis escalates

Bahrain and Egypt announced on Monday to cut all diplomatic relations with fellow Gulf Arab state, Qatar, for allegedly supporting terrorism and extremism.

It also said that Qatar’s policy “threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation”.

Qatar’s foreign ministry said it regretted the measures by the Arab nations, calling the decisions “unjustified”.

The countries have also accused Qatar of supporting Iran, which they deem as a “global sponsor of terrorism”.

The competition has also been moved to the winter because of the impracticality of holding it there in the summer.

Qatar’s government has been borrowing at home and overseas to help finance some $200 billion of infrastructure spending as it prepares to host the World Cup soccer tournament in 2022.

There’s still no word if this will spill over into airlines from the UAE, but we can’t imagine that a similar announcement might not be far behind.

The four countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain – released separate and apparently coordinated statements saying they would cut air, sea and land links with Qatar, which hosts a base for the US military’s Air Forces Central Command and will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all cut diplomatic ties earlier Monday to Qatar over its support of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

Qatari residents and visitors have been given 14 days to leave the Kingdom.

While Saudi Arabia’s relations with Iran are characterized by hostility, Qatar has sought to preserve more amicable ties with its neighbor across the Persian Gulf.

Saudi Arabia’s state news agency announced the move to sever ties with Qatar Monday, saying it was seeking to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis.

Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia fell out with Qatar over its backing of Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, a Brotherhood member who was overthrown by the military in 2013.

Saudi has also said Qatari troops would be expelled from the on-going war in Yemen.

The dispute between Qatar and the Gulf’s Arab countries started over a purported hack of Qatar’s state-run news agency.

Speaking from Australia, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the respective countries to work out their differences, and offered US assistance to do so.

In the time since, Qatar repeatedly and strongly denied it funds extremist groups.

Last week, the Qatari emir travelled to Kuwait to meet Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in what was widely seen as an attempt at mediation by the Kuwaitis. Trump asked at the meeting.