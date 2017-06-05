EU and China rebuff Trump

Speaking in Berlin Wednesday about the Paris climate change accord, he said that “China in recent years has stayed true to its commitment”.

The summit in Brussels could mark a dramatic shift in global politics, with the European Union taking over from the United States in working with China to fight climate change.

The EU-China summit follows a tense global tour by US President Donald Trump in which he spurned pleas by his European counterparts to adhere to the deal.

Li told a joint news conference he had discussed the issue at a dinner in Berlin on Wednesday and China had agreed to make concessions to automakers, without giving details.

Germany has persuaded China to make concessions on its proposed quotas to encourage the production of electric vehicles, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks in Berlin on Thursday.

China and the USA are together responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts have warned that it is vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to have any chance of succeeding.

The statement comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is set to withdraw from the Paris Agreement which aims to phase out net greenhouse gas emissions by the second half of the century and limit global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

“The EU and China underline their highest political commitment to the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement in all its aspects”, according to the nine-page draft.