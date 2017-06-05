EU calls for thourough investigation into abduction of Azerbaijani nationals in Georgia

We urge the government of Azerbaijan to release all those incarcerated for exercising their fundamental freedoms in accordance with its worldwide and OSCE commitments.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the statements made the European Union and the US Department of State on June 3 and 4 in connection with the arrest of Azerbaijani citizen Afgan Mukhtarli.

Such action would be in line with Azerbaijan’s worldwide commitments, according to a statement from the External Action Service.

Muxtarli, 43, was jailed last week for a preliminary three months by an Azerbaijani court.

Georgia today (1 June) denied it was involved in the alleged abduction and handover of a pro-opposition Azerbaijani journalist to his country’s authoritarian government.

The US State Department has demanded that Azerbaijan release an investigative journalist who was reportedly abducted this week in Georgia and then handed over to Azerbaijan, where he was placed in detention.

His attorney, Elcin (say: el-CHEEN) Sadyqov, told RFE/RL his client was abducted in Tbilisi on May 29, tied up in a auto, beaten by men in civilian clothing who spoke Georgian, and brought across the border into Azerbaijan.

Mukhtarli’s lawyer, Elchin Sadykhov, said his client had fled to Georgia amid fears for his safety while he was investigating possible corruption involving President Aliyev.

The statement also expressed concern over the May 25 arrest in Azerbaijan of Gozal Bayramli, deputy chair of the opposition Popular Front Party.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office spokesman Eldar Sultanov said on May 31 that Muxtarli was detained on suspicion of illegally crossing the border, and alleged that he was in possession of a large amount of cash.

The journalist’s wife, Leila Mustafayeva, says she has her husband’s passport and believes that he was abducted by Azerbaijan’s secret services and forcibly taken across the Georgian-Azerbaijani border.

