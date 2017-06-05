EU, China claim leadership on drive for low-carbon economy

The State Department is declining to say whether Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attended President Donald Trump’s announcement that he was pulling the usa out of the Paris climate agreement, and instead referred questions about his attendance to the White House. Pence insisted the US has already shown “real leadership” and “real progress” by somewhat reducing carbon emissions over the last decade.

Mr Moore is now making a film about Mr Trump entitled Fahrenheit 11/9, a reference to the day Trump was declared President of the United States, teaming up once more with Weinstein brothers with whom he made the film Fahrenheit 9/11, a critique of the George W Bush administration.

Somewhat bizarrely, Pruitt also said he did not discuss the threat of climate change with Trump when making the decision to pull out of the Paris agreement. But as the Times of India noted Friday, total foreign aid to India amounted to just $3.1 billion in 2015, the year the accord was inked, with USA aid to the country weighing in at around $100 million. But he resigned in February, in the wake of Trump’s initial executive order restricting travel from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

He stressed all European Union nations are sticking together to make the deal work and expressed his doubts that any country around the world would follow Trump’s lead. The Dominican Sisters of Peace call on President Trump to reconsider his decision, which, if implemented, will have long-term negative effects on the health of the planet.

Study co-author Erwan Monier, a lead researcher at the joint program, said that the school’s climate researchers “certainly do not support the withdrawal of the U.S. from the Paris agreement”.

Environment chief Erik Solheim says the decision by President Donald Trump to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord “in no way brings an end to this unstoppable effort”.

On Thursday Ford spokeswoman Christin Baker said the company believes “climate change is real, and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our vehicles and our facilities”.

America’s withdrawal from the climate-rescue Paris Agreement under Donald Trump is a blow to global unity but may be a blessing in disguise for the pact itself, observers said.

“We believe that abiding by the accord, without significant changes, would have substantially impacted the United States economy, increased electricity costs and required the power sector to rely on less diverse and more intermittent energy”, it said.

He added: ‘As the mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris agreement for our people, our economy and future’. “America has unilaterally ceded global leadership on this issue, which for years, even Republican Presidents George H.W. Bush pushed in this direction”.

Trump has said “I’m not a believer in global warming. He added that the United States also needed to think what would become of the workers who would lose their jobs and how to prevent them from joining the scores of people living below the poverty line”.