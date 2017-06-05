European gov’ts condemn U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

“Wyoming won’t continue to produce as much coal as it did in the past if demand goes down from the states that consume it”, Godby said of the largest coal-producing state in the United States.

The two governments hold a summit every year, but, thanks to the United States ‘s rapid transformation from a climate leader to a climate villain, this year’s summit was moved up a month, and focused predominantly on climate change.

“We will succeed because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again”, said Macron, tweaking the “Make America great again” slogan promoted by Trump.

The Kremlin responded with saying that it would be impossible to implement the program of the agreement without key participants.

Under the terms of the agreement, the United States can not complete its withdrawal until just weeks after the USA presidential election in 2020.

Billionaire climate advocate Michael Bloomberg met French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday after launching a coalition of United States cities and corporations that intends to uphold the Paris accord while Macron led Europe’s charge to defend the pact.

Climate change, or global warming, refers to the damaging effect of gases, or emissions, released from industry, transportation, agriculture and other areas into the atmosphere.

“There is always a possibility for the country to participate either together with others or on an individual basis”.

“I would refrain from judging President Trump right now because it was President Obama who made the decision [on joining the Paris Agreement – TASS], so maybe the new president believes it was not well-conceived, maybe he thinks there are not enough resources”, Putin explained.

“Of course, certain difficulties will arise, but this is life, and each country proceeds from its own interests by joining worldwide agreements”. “On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change”.

Republicans make a distinction between domestic climate efforts and ones that hinge on global accords.

But Merkel, whose country hosts this year’s worldwide climate summit, said it was now time to look ahead.

“What is Russian Federation going to do about the Paris Agreement now?” One needs to understand first how other members behave. He said that while he thought exiting Paris was “ill-advised”, he questioned its authority in the first place because it didn’t get senate ratification, as treaties must under the constitution. Cities are responsible for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, meaning that even small changes in city-wide policies - retrofitting street lamps with LED bulbs, for instance, or deploying electric vehicles for city-owned cars - can make a big dent in the country’s overall emissions.

President Vladimir Putin has urged U.S. businessmen to use their influence to help normalize Russia-U.S. relations.

“The program for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is based on nationally defined contributions”. The pact sets a target of holding the global average rise in temperature below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, and preferably below 1.5 degree Celsius. For the time being, the previous agreement, the Kyoto Protocol, has not been effective at all.