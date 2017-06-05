European Union heads unhappy but Putin won’t judge Trump

Then we talked about some other stuff.

“That’s it. I didn’t even really talk to him”.

US intelligence agencies reported in January that Putin oversaw a campaign of computer hacking, fake news and propaganda meant to swing the election to the Republican candidate Trump over his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

“They can even be hackers, by the way, in the United States, who very skillfully and professionally shifted the blame, as we say, on to Russian Federation”.

Putin has ridiculed the U.S. focus on Russian ambassador’s contacts with members of President Donald Trump’s team, saying that the envoy was only doing his job. “Where would we get this information from?”

An adviser to Trump’s campaign and prominent speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, Flynn was sacked less than four weeks after Trump’s inauguration after claims that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s ambassador to the USA, during the presidential transition.

In a separate interview in the preview, Putin called North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “an instrument of America’s foreign policy“, saying that the US-led alliance “has no allies, but only vassals“.

Putin suggested that skilled hackers anywhere, including the USA, could shift the blame for hacking onto Russian Federation.

“Don’t worry, be happy”, Putin said.

“This useless and harmful chatter needs to stop”, the Kremlin strongman said. Trump has denied any collusion between Russian Federation and his campaign and has questioned the veracity of the US intelligence finding. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

The Senate intelligence committee also has invited top spy and law enforcement officials to testify Wednesday at a hearing about the federal law governing foreign intelligence collection. There was a time when he used to come to Moscow.

For Thursday’s hearing, Trump could invoke executive privilege by arguing that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and that he had an expectation of privacy in getting candid advice from top aides. Some legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he’s discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.

But Sen. Mark Warner tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “there’s a lot of smoke”.