Everton ‘make Jamie Vardy top target’

Everton reportedly make Jamie Vardy their number one target to replace Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.

With exit rumours surrounding Everton’s star striker Lukaku, it is understood that the Toffees are looking to secure a suitable replacement.

Vardy, 30, has enjoyed a remarkable rise from non-league to Premier League in recent years, and his 24 goals in the 2015/16 season were a huge factor in Leicester’s stunning run to the title.

Vardy has seemingly moved to the top of the shortlist even after he struggled this season as Leicester City defended their Premier League crown, and it seems as though the Foxes could be facing a mini exodus this summer with a few more key individuals moving on.

The England global had a poor half to last season, however, but found his form again in the final few months of the campaign and scored eight goals in the last 12 league games.

A factor which could work in Everton’s favor is that Vardy is said to enjoy close relationship with their director of football Steve Walsh, who will likely speak to the England global.

Lukaku’s future at Everton looks likely to end this summer after he admitted he wanted to leave to play Champions League football.