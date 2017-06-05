Ex-major leaguer Piersall dies at 87; battled mental illness

Jimmy Piersall, a former Major League Baseball player known for his playful antics and the mental health struggles that became the subject of a book and movie, has died at age 87, the Boston Red Sox said on Sunday.

Piersall played eight of his 17 major-league seasons for the Boston Red Sox and was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2010.

Piersall, a native of Waterbury, Conn., was doing unusual things on the field after reaching the majors, like making pig noises in a game against the St. Louis Browns and mocking the throwing motion of legendary Satchel Paige.

After being admitted to a mental hospital, Piersall was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Piersall wrote about his battle with mental illness in his 1955 book, “Fear Strikes Out”, with Al Hirshberg.

He returned to the majors in 1953 “sound and healthy” thanks to “shock treatments, faith, a wonderful wife, a fine doctor and loyal friends”.

One of his post-playing gigs included a stint with the Chicago White Sox announcing team. A 1957 movie based on the story featured Anthony Perkins as Piersall and Karl Malden as his father. He also spent time with the Cleveland Indians, Washington Senators, New York Mets and Los Angeles Angels before retiring in 1967.

A two-time All-Star and Gold Glove victor, Piersall finished his career with a lifetime.272 batting average, 104 home runs and 591 RBI.

A CT native, Piersall is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award victor as well. He was raised a Red Sox fan by his father, a house painter, who went long stretches without work, forcing the family to survive on handouts.

His survivors include his third wife, Jan, and nine children from his first marriage.