“Exciting” Pokemon News Coming Tomorrow During Latest Nintendo Direct

Fans have been waiting with bated breath at the prospect of Pokemon shifting to the Nintendo Switch, with the game rumored to be called Pokemon Stars. The rumor came shortly after Pokemon producer Junichi Masuda coyly hinted that a Pokemon game might be headed to the Nintendo Switch.

Now, Nintendo has officially announced a Pokémon Direct for June 6th at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. It will be only eight minutes long. During that stream, Nintendo revealed that Pokémon Sun and Moon were the newest mainline games in the role-playing game series. However, further coverage of the big news the Direct will bring us will be found on the official Pokemon website.

Of course it could be something as mundane as more news on Pokemon’s recent mobile releases like Magikarp Jump. Pokemon Stars? Another remake for the 3DS?