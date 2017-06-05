Trump said the United States will begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris Agreement “on terms that are fair to the U.S.”.

In hard talks leading up to the December 2015 accord, other countries often yielded to US positions so that the world’s biggest economy wouldn’t walk away, as it did from the previous climate deal, the Kyoto Protocol. The U.S. only sources about 13 per cent of its electricity from renewables.

Around 150 mayors, who say they represent 47 million Americans, have also committed to uphold the Paris commitments, intensify efforts to meet climate goals and increase investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency. That commitment has much of the world now looking to Beijing, which wants to assert itself on the global stage. The group of “climate mayors“, who together represent over 40 million Americans, had sent an open letter to Trump in March, in which they announced their refusal to implement the executive order that rolled back some of the measures against climate change put in place by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and urged Trump to maintain the USA commitment to fighting climate change. -China Economic and Security Review Commission chairwoman.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt said it was up to other nations whether they would sit down to negotiate a new deal or engage on environmental issues. White House talking points on the decision sent to Republican lawmakers Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press made similar arguments.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and all 28 European Union members – in their first joint statement ever – doubled down on pledges to cut back on fossil fuels, develop more green technology and help raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help poorer countries cut their emissions.

Less finance will dim USA influence.

China’s emergence as a new, alternative unifying force is hardly limited to environment.

Trump on Friday acknowledged his decision was “controversial”, but maintained it was “a big service to the American people”.

Congressional Republicans applauded the decision, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky saying Trump had “put families and jobs ahead of left-wing ideology and should be commended”. President Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping announced an agreement between their two countries: Over the next decade, the United States would reduce its emissions by at least 26 percent over 2005 levels, and China would slow its own emission growth with the aim of reducing its emissions. China wouldn’t have been privy to the deal. Trump also is proposing sharp cuts to US budgets for humanitarian and development assistance for the world’s poorer nations.

On climate, Beijing is taking action.

Fact: Trump has already moved to lift many restrictions on coal – the voluntary Paris agreement doesn’t stop that.

Lori Robertson, managing editor of FactCheck.org which is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Centre, said there was nothing in the Paris agreement that stipulates which countries can and cannot build coal plants.