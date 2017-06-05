Exiting Paris, Trump leaves deal shaped by USA priorities

On behalf of the Washington University in St. Louis community, I wish to communicate our disappointment that President Trump has withdrawn the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement, the landmark climate change accord that committed the United States and almost all nations of the world to take actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “The Paris Agreement is a hard-won outcome condensing the broadest consensus of the worldwide community and setting up the direction and goals for global cooperative efforts to cope with climate change”. She said, “We need this Paris Agreement to protect creation, and nothing can or will hold us back”. Trump faced criticism last week after he appeared to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro in order to move to the front of a group of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation leaders.

Donald Tusk, the president of the European council, described Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris pact as a big mistake and said the fight against climate change would continue with or without the US. “Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

Why is Trump so opposed to the Paris deal?

Trump ignored the question when asked by journalists during an unrelated event with law enforcement officers, although he did joke that Thursday’s decision had proven “controversial”.

Former President Vicente Fox Quesada, a longtime critic of Trump, said the decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement amounts to a declaration of war on the planet.

Under the deal, no country can pull out until three years after the agreement went into effect, which happened in November 2016. At one point he suggested a renegotiation could take place, an idea that was unceremoniously slapped down by partners.

Democratic governors from Washington, New York and California have also stated they are putting together an alliance of states who are committing to uphold the climate change agreement. An initial promise of $3 billion has only been partially fulfilled, and the remaining payments won’t be coming under Trump. The Obama administration, for example, had committed the U.S.to reducing carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

Nobody at the White House was able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in climate change. That drastic move would have been an even more dramatic rebuke to the rest of the world.

Trump indicated that wasn’t a priority as he explained why he was pulling the USA out of the Paris accord in the first place. The Centre for Science and Environment here said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris deal was a “death knell” for the climate agreement. As proponents of big business and often tied to extractive industries such as oil, gas and mining, the Republican Party has fought government programs that seek to address climate change, claiming that the science upon which they are based is imprecise or exaggerated, and that those efforts impose excessive burdens on companies and pass costs to the US consumers.

While polls show that Americans in every state support the Paris Agreement, and voters – including about half of Republicans – support government action on climate change, the issue rarely motivates who Americans vote for, in part because the issue is a complicated one and the solutions to it so abstract.

China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, said it would stick by its commitments to the Paris agreement despite the USA decision.