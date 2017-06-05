Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally takes home Harvard degree after 12 years!

He returned to his alma mater on Thursday to give a commencement speech and finally collect a degree from the prestigious university, albeit an honorary one.

Just hours before Zuck took to the stage, Harvard’s student newspaper The Harvard Crimson was reportedly hacked to mock the Facebook founder with a bunch of fake headlines and awkwardly edited photos.

The social network Zuckerberg started in his Harvard dorm room now has 1.94 billion users around the world, large enough for the CEO to feel pressure about its impact on society. “This is literally where I sat”, he said.

He called for affordable childcare and health care that doesn’t just come from an employer, and asked Harvard graduates to volunteer their time, not just their money, to people who don’t have the same opportunity. And, you know, that movie made it seem like Facemash was so important to creating Facebook. Everyone thought I was going to get kicked out. He posted, “Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree”.

It was quite an emotional day for Mark Zuckerberg.

In his speech, Zuckerberg shared a few key pieces of wisdom from the real world that the grads will soon be entering and even shared a little dating advice for the class of 2017. Without that support, he would not have had any backup if he failed.

He left Harvard in May 2004, according to his Facebook profile.

Mark told the students that everyone loses when people do not have the freedom to take their ideas and turn it into a profitable business.

The tech guru urged graduates to build a world that gives everyone “a sense of goal”. He included wealth inequality as one of the things that is preventing people from going after what they want to do.

The 33-year-old appeared to get choked up at one point during a story about an high school student who feared he would not be able to enrol in university because he was an undocumented immigrant. He concluded by citing the prayer, “May the source of strength, who’s blessed the ones before us, help us find the courage to make our lives a blessing”. In his Harvard commencement speech today, he outlined a plan “to create a world where every single person has a sense of goal”. The school gave him an honorary degree Thursday, introducing him as “Dr. Mark Zuckerberg“.

He enrolled in Harvard College in 2002 and dropped out after two years without completing his degree.