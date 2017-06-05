Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg delivers Harvard commencement address 11 years after dropping out

The video has a visibly ecstatic Zuckerberg, remembering the good old days, with his wife Priscilla Chan, in the background.

He encouraged the graduates to create a purposeful world by taking on big, meaningful projects, redefining the idea of equality and building community.

“The goal is that feeling when you feel like you are part of something more important than yourself. A goal is what creates true happiness”, said Zuckerberg.

The Facebook co-founder received an honorary diploma and held a speech in front of the graduates, urging them to follow their dreams.

The social media mogul said one day, as he was speaking to the class about higher education, one of his top students “raised his hand and said he wasn’t sure he could go to college because he’s undocumented”.

Zuckerberg said this generation needs to find creative solutions to social problems. I had just launched this prank website Facemash, and the ad (administrative) board wanted to ‘see me.’ Everyone thought I was going to get kicked out. “We succeed by being lucky too”.

Zuckerberg has been an advocate for immigration reform. Last year, the founder of Facebook toured the USA to “understand” what people feel about his creation.

“There were all these big technology companies with resources. You just need to get started“.

To grow his understanding of how to build global community, Zuckerberg’s annual personal challenge for 2017 was to visit and meet new people in every US state he hadn’t already visited. “We regret any inconvenience to our users and look forward to the rest of Commencement”.

“That was my hardest time leading Facebook“.

“Change starts local. Even global changes start small – with people like us”, Mark Zuckerberg said after sharing anecdotes about graduates like David Razu Aznar, a former city leader who led the effort to legalize gay marriage in Mexico City, and Agnes Igoye, who grew up in conflict zones in Uganda and now trains law enforcement officers. That could have been a really sad video. He posted, “Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree”. But the central theme of Zuckerberg’s address was to call on young people to create a world where “everyone has a sense of purpose” by looking beyond their own needs.

In an interview with Wired in October Obama didn’t actually mention basic income, by name but did say policy-makers at all levels are going to have to “have a conversation” about it.

“The greatest successes come from having the freedom to fail”, he said. Many have described the similarity of his tour to how politicians “shake hands and kiss babies” as they campaign for election, stoking speculation that Zuckerberg might run for president of the United States.

“Today I want to talk about three ways to create a world where everyone has a sense of objective: by taking on big meaningful projects together, by redefining equality so everyone has the freedom to pursue goal, and by building community across the world”, said Zuckerberg.