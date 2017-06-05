Family identifies Canadian killed in London attacks

Britain’s general election will go ahead on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday after a vehicle and stabbing attack in central London left at least seven people dead and 48 wounded.

They were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests that were later discovered to be fake.

Trump also spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to offer condolences and offered Washington’s “full support” in investigating and bringing the perpetrators to justice, the White House said in a statement.

The attack killed seven people in a busy section of London and wounded about 50 people.

The NHS has confirmed that 48 people were injured – 21 of whom are reportedly still in a “critical condition”.

Among those stabbed was a London Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face. He was stabbed in the face and leg.

Corbyn has also criticized Conservative cuts to police budgets that saw the number of officers nationwide fall by nearly 20,000 between 2010 and 2016 – years when May, as home secretary, was in charge of policing.

A Canadian and a French national were among those killed in yesterday’s barbaric atrocity.

A Spanish citizen and one Australian were also injured.

It’s being touted that he was referring specifically to “a visible increase in police activity on the streets of London in the wake of the attack”.

A 55-year-old man was later released.

Seven women and four men, aged 19 to 60, remain in custody.

Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

The handwritten scrawling states a person “had (been) interrogated by officers a year ago for his Islamic views”.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State’s Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, an online news agency affiliated with the jihadists said.

That sentiment was echoed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said “those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”.

A vigil for the victims will take place at nearby Tower Bridge on Monday evening.

May said that Britain was facing a new threat from copycat attacks, and “it is time to say ‘enough is enough.'” She called for worldwide agreements to curb online extremism, said longer jail sentences might be needed for terrorism offenses and argued that there is “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

London Bridge is one of the main arteries leading into the heart of the City business district in the British capital.

Attacking people after abandoning the van, they headed to Borough Market where the pubs and restaurants were packed with Saturday night crowds, many watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Shard skyscraper – Britain’s tallest building and one of the best-known sights on the London skyline – is also at the south end of London Bridge.

Counter terrorism officers march near the scene of last night’s London Bridge terrorist attack on June 4, 2017 in London, England.