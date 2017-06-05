Family tradition: Dillon puts No. 3 back in Victory Lane

NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race victor Kyle Busch finished second, and despite leading a race-high 233 laps, defending Coca-Cola 600 champion Martin Truex Jr. finished in third place.

Dillon saved enough fuel to go the distance to score the first win for Richard Childress Racing’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet since Dale Earnhardt in October of 2000. He ran in the teens most of the night before finishing 10th.

Dillon and his crew had a little fun celebrating on the infield grass afterward.

“I’m so proud”, Childress said. “I can’t believe it”, Dillon said in Victory Lane, his first trip in 133 Cup races.

“It definitely will have an impact”, said Kevin Harvick, who sits on the pole for Sunday’s race.

Once the vehicle was pushed back into the stall, the team fumbled around trying to get the gas cap back into place. Chase Elliott will start third, followed by Matt Kenseth, Erik Jones and Deny Hamlin.

“So, I had to fight back through some of that, but we still had a look at a win on fuel strategy and I don’t even know where we finished”. “I could have done a lot better job on the front end to put us in a better position. Congratulations”, an incensed Busch told reporters before slamming the microphone back on to the table and walking quickly out of the media center.

There are others who’d like to see the sentimental favorite win this one.

The result was a strong turnaround from last week’s result in the Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte where Junior came in 18th out of the 20 cars in the event. Just as in all the other regular-season races, points will be awarded to the top 10 drivers at the end of each stage and the victor of each stage will be awarded a playoff point, with the regular five playoff points and all drivers earning regular-season points at the end of the race.

Stock car’s governing body added a layer of traction compound called JP1 to the top groove of CMS this week in an effort to promote more passing at the Coca-Cola 600 coming up on Sunday.

Larson’s struggles started in qualifying when he failed to pass pre-race inspection and was forced to start at the back of the field.

Kyle Larson, who entered the race as the points leader, received heavy damage after blowing a right-front tyre on lap 291 and colliding with the wall. No. 78) dominated a year ago in this longest race in NASCAR, the first of his career-best four victories in 2016.

Was Busch surprised that Dillon made the checkered flag?

Another Cup driver took a different view of Busch’s tirade.

As things went haywire, Keselowski’s vehicle smashed into the rear of the No. 24 auto driven by Elliott, whose Chevy had flames in the undercarriage.

“Jimmie has come by the vehicle a couple of times in practice already looking at notes and printing out our driver traces and trying to figure out whatever we can do to help me”, Earnhardt said.