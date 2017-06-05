Father, son dead after small plane crash in California
Fire officials say two people have died after a small plane crashed in California.
Firefighters respond to a downed plane in Camarillo on June 4, 2017.
The plane, described as a single-engine Piper PA-28, crashed around 3:30 p.m. on private property near the 2700 block of Marvella Court, in an area of Ventura County near Thousand Oaks.
Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the two people in the plane were a 57-year-old father and his 15-year-old son. Parker said it appeared they were the only occupants of the small plane.
The crash happened about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are en route.
Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.
Share with Us – We’d love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article, and smart, constructive criticism.