Father, son dead after small plane crash in California

Fire officials say two people have died after a small plane crashed in California.

Firefighters respond to a downed plane in Camarillo on June 4, 2017.

The plane, described as a single-engine Piper PA-28, crashed around 3:30 p.m. on private property near the 2700 block of Marvella Court, in an area of Ventura County near Thousand Oaks.

Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the two people in the plane were a 57-year-old father and his 15-year-old son. Parker said it appeared they were the only occupants of the small plane.

The crash happened about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are en route.

