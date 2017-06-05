Fearless police officer ‘armed only with baton’ tackled London Bridge terrorists

The three terrorists – one of whom was reported to have screamed, “This is for Allah” – were gunned down by police.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said. May said outside No. 10 Downing St. In their battle against Daesh and following the bombing that again comes to bury this Saturday, 3 May 2017 the United Kingdom, much British made a decision to draw the humor by massively sharing the picture of a man taking The flight into chaos but without getting rid of his pint of beer.

The State Department also said it was monitoring the situation in London closely, and advised American citizens in Britain to heed the advice of local authorities and maintain their security awareness.

Mrs. May said the elections would proceed as planned.

British police arrested a dozen people Sunday over a vehicle and knife attack in London that left seven people dead, as Londoners told how a weekend night out in the city erupted into violence and terror, lightened by moments of kindness and acts of heroism.

President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized London’s mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence on city streets following the third deadly attack there in the past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and focus on “security for our people”.

Contacted, Nadeem Qadir, Minister (Press) at Bangladesh High Commission in London, confirmed The Daily Star yesterday afternoon that there was no Bangladeshi casualty in the attack. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, said Pharrel Williams, who performed alongside Miley Cyrus.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area. The force said the men were wearing what looked like suicide vests that turned out to be fake. “I am heartbroken that a Canadian is among those killed”, Trudeau said in his statement.

An off-duty Metropolitan police officer was also injured after he tackled the men.

The member of the public is not believed to be seriously injured.

“The bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”, Crowther said.

Trump’s first comment after the attack came late Saturday on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the London attacks an “evil slaughter” on Sunday and said the United States would do everything it could in its power to assist the United Kingdom to bring those responsible to justice.

In another tweet, Trump said “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

We had walked back to our hotel before heading off to the London Stadium – further along the arterial route that runs from London Bridge, and enjoyed with 80,000 people a Depeche Mode concert.

Mr. Trump warned that political correctness was standing in the way of improved security.

As we returned on our number 25 bus just after10pm we got the first hint that something awful had happened.

The travel ban and the attack on political correctness were prominent elements of his campaign past year, thrilling supporters who ultimately put him in the White House but outraging political opponents on the left.