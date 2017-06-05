Federation Internationale de Football Association 18 will be officially revealed tomorrow

EA updated their cover photo and made a status on Facebook revealing that gamers will be able to get their first glimpse of “The World’s Game” tomorrow, although no specific time has been specified at the time of writing. They just said that the first look for Federation Internationale de Football Association 18 will be on June 5, 2017.

Gameplay aside, EA should also highlight the game’s release date, modes, and what to expect in terms from its revamped career mode known as The Journey. At this event EA is set to debut a few other games alongside Federation Internationale de Football Association 18, including Need for Speed: Payback, Battlefront 2, Madden NFL 18 and NBA Live 18.

A version of the game is also going to be available for the Nintendo Switch. This year’s game is likely to repeat, with a number of new features being added to the already reliable (and entertaining) gameplay, along with visuals touch-ups and other online features that will make it the best game of soccer around.