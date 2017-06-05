Felt like a club batter in front of Yuvraj Singh: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh made Pakistan pay for fluffing catches with quickfire fifties as the holders launched their Champions Trophy title-defence with a rain-affected 124 run thrashing of their arch-rivals at Edgbaston yesterday.

The Indian partnership for the opening wicket went past a hundred and Rohit, who has struggled to hit the high notes in the recent past, began playing the softening white ball from memory, like a maestro caressing the keys of a piano blindfolded.

But Yuvraj launched himself as soon as he arrived at the crease, an approach that lifted Kohli’s confidence.

Virat Kohli (81 not out) joined Rohit in the middle and as the duo consolidated another rain delay for 45 minutes slowed things down, reducing the game to 48 overs per side.

All forged crucial partnerships, played the ball to its merit and post-rain, when it was more hard to bat with the same concentration, applied themselves to the English conditions. Openers Azhar Ali (50) and Ahmed Shehzad (12) gave a solid start of 22 runs in 4.4 overs before rain appeared for yet another time in the game. Yuvraj is in the team because he is a game changer. “Hitting low full-tosses for fours and sixes, and even digging out yorkers for fours, was outstanding”. Kohli admitted that he was never fluent until he reached the half-century mark and that the rain breaks muddled his thought process.

“I think until 40 I was easing into the game, taking my ones and twos like I always do”. “I could not go for the big ones because it was tricky. You just have to go and back yourself, and tell the opposition that you’re here to attack”, he said.

Earlier, Brilliant batting display by the top-order helped India post a challenging 319/3 in a Group B match.

“Later when I got to 50, I wasn’t able to play freely and Yuvi came in and just took all the pressure off me. Shikhar really batted well on the other end, so from that regard I think both of them started well”, he added. “When he got out I took over but I think his innings was the difference”.

Kohli said that Yuvraj’s success always rubs off positively on the rest of the team.

Umesh Yadav (three for 30) ended the match when Hasan fell for a duck.

Yuvraj departed 10 deliveries before India’s innings closed. With Mohammad Amir (0-32) and Wahab Riaz (0-87) unable to complete their spell due to injuries, Imad Wasim (0-66) had to bowl the final over and Hardik Pandya (20 not out) capitalised on hit by hitting hat-trick of sixes to end the innings at 319 for three in the allotted 48 overs.

But eyeing what would have been his 11th ODI hundred, Rohit was run out when he just failed to beat Babar Azam’s throw to wicket-keeper Sarfraz after Kohli’s call for a tight single.

“I chose to stay still and just back the strokes that I have and a few connected, and that’s what happens in this sport”, Kohli said. And when it comes back, you’ve got to capitalise on it.