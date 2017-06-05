Fernando Alonso impresses at Indianapolis 500 despite engine failure

Terry Frei, sportswriter at The Denver Post, lost his job on Monday after tweeting that Japanese race vehicle driver Takuma Sato’s win at the Indy 500 made him “uncomfortable”.

He deleted the tweet shortly after.

Frei later posted a statement, in which he wrote: “I fouled up”. Users called him a “racist” and an “embarrassment” and also criticized the effectiveness of the apology.

Terry Frei, of The Denver Post, implied that he was unhappy with driver Takuma Sato’s win.

The Denver Post was clearly even more uncomfortable employing someone who would make such a remark. “But you always learn something from those situations, and this time we proved we had what it takes”.

Frei’s apology may be undercut by his Twitter activity since posting it.

Sato became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500 on Sunday, holding off three-time victor Helio Castroneves of Brazil to do it. “I researched and wrote quite graphically about the deaths of my father’s teammates, Dave Schreiner and Bob Baumann, in the Battle of Okinawa”.

But that prompted further criticisms, including from @buijules, who tweeted: “Maybe next time, include why you’re apologizing… i.e”.

“It’s so easy to put a foot wrong, and there were a few times when I genuinely thought I was heading for the wall but thanks to the Dale Coyne Racing team for putting a great auto underneath me all month”.

“I do feel after 2012 that I really needed to correct something I left over”, Sato said.

“I dreamed of something like this since I was 12“, said Sato.

Castroneves, trying to become just the fourth driver to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, said he just couldn’t find an answer to Sato.

Frei gave this apology below (however the first one reportedly had a book plug), explaining that his feelings were rooted in the fact his father flew missions over Japan in WWII. His post, which appeared to reference World War II, drew immediate criticism. They issued a joint statement saying that Frei was no longer an employee.