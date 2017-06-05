Few Americans think GOP health care bill should pass

Republican senators reportedly are developing their own health care bill instead of taking up the American Health Care Act passed by Republicans in the U.S. House earlier this month.

Most of the Republicans polled said they wanted minor changes to the bill, most independents said they wanted major changes to the bill, and the majority of Democrats said they didn’t want it passed at all.

The GOP health care plan rolls back Obamacare, returns decision-making to patients, and addresses rising premiums and deductibles.

If Senate Republicans are determined to get a better CBO score for their eventual bill, they will likely have to deviate significantly from the House proposal.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment and spokeswoman Alleigh Marre said it does not “comment on alleged drafts of documents”.

With the pre-existing condition waiver, the AHCA bill gives states the ability to allow health insurance providers to deny coverage or charge higher premiums for enrollees with pre-existing conditions.

Meanwhile, 55% of respondents had an unfavorable view of the GOP bill, compared to 42% who felt that way about Obamacare.

Politico Pulse author Dan Diamond breaks down the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the impact of the GOP’s American Health Care Act.

A majority of Americans is not impressed by President Donald Trump’s health care reform bill, according to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In addition, the majority of Americans still believe that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed.

He indicated, despite his past insistence on spending cuts, that he could be open to changes to the bill in the Senate to appropriate more funding to high-risk pools, and would even support some less-conservative tweaks to the GOP’s rollback of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion.

The CBO found that the bill would increase the number of uninsured individuals by 23 million by 2026, and reduce the federal deficit by $119 billion-less than a previous version of the legislation but still hailed by some GOP leaders as a positive.

Trump wants to kill those CSRs, according to Politico – which would make premiums spike for many Americans, or force insurance companies to drop out of insurance markets altogether.

“People who are less healthy [including those with pre-existing or newly acquired medical conditions] would ultimately be unable to purchase comprehensive. health insurance at premiums comparable to those under current law, if they could purchase it at all”, said the CBO report. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample.

There are also cuts to several public health programs including childhood immunizations, infectious disease control, childhood lead poisoning prevention, and prevention of chronic disease, such as obesity and diabetes. The ACA, known as Obamacare, did make a dent in that problem by providing insurance to millions of Americans who had none before. “ObamaCare is dead – the Republicans will do much better!”