Maldives has announced it is severing diplomatic ties with Qatar over its alleged support for Islamist groups.

Qatar, however, describes the decision by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt as unjustified, terming the allegations baseless.

Federation Internationale de Football Association says it is "in regular contact" with World Cup 2022 organisers amid concerns that preparations for the tournament could be hampered by the growing diplomatic dispute involving Qatar.

As the UAE site The National reports, “Qatar imports 90 percent of its food, mostly through the land border with Saudi Arabia”.

NPR’s David Welna, who is traveling with Tillerson and Mattis, notes that the rift among USA allies “comes just 10 days after President Trump addressed an anti-terrorism summit of Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, and some see Trump’s siding there with Sunni monarchs and his rhetoric against Iran as having given a kind of green light to blackballing this Gulf nation”. At that time, travel links were maintained and Qataris were not expelled. It has for years presented itself as a mediator and power broker for the region’s many disputes.

“The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications”, the Qatari foreign ministry said.

It added that, as a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, it was committed to its charter, respected the sovereignty of other states and did not interfere in their affairs.

Qatar Airways meanwhile, said on its website that it had suspended all flights to Saudi Arabia, starting from noon today.

“At the moment there is nothing on Qatar issue, (we) will issue a statement if some development takes place”, Zakaria said.

As David notes, “the biggest US air base in the Middle East is in Qatar, while the Navy’s fifth fleet is based in Bahrain”.

In response to the concerns, a FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport: “FIFA is in regular contact with the Qatar 2022 Local Organising Committee and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

Qatar used its media and political clout to support long-repressed Islamists during the 2011 pro-democracy “Arab Spring” uprisings in several Arab countries. Qatar has claimed the controversial quotes were the result of a hack of the news agency. Brent oil prices is down 0.68%.

Iranian authorities have criticized a rising alliance between Washington and Riyadh against Tehran, saying it would further heighten crisis in the Middle East. “These countries have no other option but to start regional dialogue”, Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted on Monday.