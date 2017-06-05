Fight breaks out following Game 2 of the NBA Finals

LeBron James and his Cleveland team-mates will need quicker decisions and more aggressive play in the Game Two of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals after the Cavaliers were routed by Golden State in the opener.

Despite losing the first game, Cleveland managed to hold all but two Warriors players below double figures in scoring, with only Durant and Curry, who hit six 3-pointers and scored 28 points, reaching those numbers.

Golden State leads the series 1-0 after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91. Brown will get all the money promised to him, with the amount he is paid at Golden State Warriors being deducted, meaning his former team pay the balance.

But the Cavaliers still have James on their side. The Cavs need him to feast on rebounds, given the Warriors’ issues in that area.

OAKLAND-Steve Kerr did not lose his sense of humour or sense of self-deprecation during an extended absence as head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. “That’s what he does”.

Even Love, who had a playoff career-high 21 rebounds, went just 4-for-13 from the floor, while Irving had 24 points on 10-for-22 but doubled his two assists with four turnovers.

“I think it would be deflating for anybody if someone was getting tomahawk dunks like that”, Klay Thompson said.

Durant is a very talented scorer, but the Cavs can’t let him get into a passing rhythm like he did in Game 1 and they can’t let him get easy lanes to the rim.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth. Kevin Love had a strong game with 27 points and seven boards in 30 minutes.

Kerr had his hands full with the game, which featured physical play, eight sloppy turnovers by Curry and early foul calls on passionate forward Draymond Green, whose protestations could have triggered at least one technical.

Curry said the Warriors block out most noise and famous faces in the audience as distractions to their focus, but take a moment to notice people they know beyond celebrity fame.

“It gives us a lot of confidence“, Love said. They’re going to try to get their 3-point shooters going and rebound the ball.

The Warriors are still undefeated in the playoffs – 14-0 – and take a 2-0 lead to Cleveland for Wednesday’s Game 3.

Kerr has been sidelined by persistent back pain since April. It just didn’t feel right. The Warriors scored 40 points in the opening quarter, then went +11 on the Wine and Gold (who were wearing black) in the third after the Cavs trailed by just three at the half. Golden State closed the quarter on a 16-6 run and never looked back. The Warriors had 31 assists and just four turnovers. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching. “We could play hard every possession, but can we play smart?” But Cleveland will likely be forced to overcome a 2-0 series deficit for the second time in as many years.

Having Kerr there sure did – the Warriors felt whole again.