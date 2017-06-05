Fight Breaks Out In The Stands After Game 2

James finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals, and was in attack mode from the very start.

It is Thompson’s shooting, though, that provides a different dimension to the Warriors on offense. This was not a flawless game for them by any stretch and it was still more than enough to overcome James at near his best.

WHAT’S NEXT: The teams meet Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for Game 6. But in reality, he was far from the difference in this one.

Klay Thompson contributed 22 points for the Warriors, who used their explosive offence to suffocate Cleveland’s usually stingy defence. Kevin Love scored 15 points but shot just 4-for-13 from the floor but did contribute a game-high 21 rebounds. James got 27 points of support from Kevin Love, but Kyrie Irving (19 points) struggled, shooting 8-of-23. And the Warriors have 13 turnovers already, which the Cavs have turned into 17 points.

He had 38 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in Game 1.

Draymond Green is back, after three first-quarter fouls.

“I feel like it’s back where it was before the Portland series“, Kerr said. Kerr returned to lead the Warriors to another Western Conference championship and a second consecutive appearance in the Finals.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough. “We were much more physical today than we were in Game 1, and we forced them to 20 turnovers”.

Stephen Curry has tied Paul Pierce’s NBA Finals record with 10 free throws made in a quarter. Don’t be surprised if Cleveland takes this the distance again, but Golden State just has too much incredible talent on its roster.

That’s what the presence of Curry and Durant will do – even when someone as brilliant as James is playing against them. And Game 2 of the NBA Finals is starting like a 100-meter dash. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face.

“They make it tough and they put you in some tough situations”, Lue said. Kevin Love tries but can only do so much in space. The highlight of the night was this dazzling dribbling display he used to get the best of LeBron in a third quarter one-on-one matchup. The Warriors won the 2015 NBA Finals, lost the 2016 NBA Finals to Cleveland, and looks poised to win the trilogy in the 2017 NBA Finals thanks to Durant.

There are no changes to the starting lineups from Game 1 for either team, which is not a surprise.

Despite Golden State’s timely makes from three-point range over the first half, the Cavaliers trailed by just three points, 67-64, after the first 24 minutes of play.

Cleveland forward LeBron James said the top-seeded Golden State Warriors are among the best teams he has seen but is confident his Cavaliers can avenge their blowout loss in Game One when the teams meet again on Sunday. They’ve been here before, which can be good and bad because you can be complacent and think we can flip that switch.

“At times, yeah, there’s a lot of noteworthy people that show up, especially this time of year to the finals games”, Curry said.

There are some impressive streaks that merit some mention going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals.