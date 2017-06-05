Files, Activity Placeholders Appear on App Store, Suggest WWDC Launch

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off this week with one of its trademark product keynotes, starting Monday, June 5 at 10 am PT, 1 pm ET. WWDC is a conference where mostly software updates are announced.

Apple used WWDC previous year to reveal watchOS 3, a major rethink of the software that runs the Apple Watch. While the rumor mill has been quieter than usual when it comes to Apple’s software revisions this year, the word is that there might be an updated user interface in store for the iPhone, along with some more minor updates to Apple’s other operating systems.

While it is possible, but unlikely, the app will not be released, it indicates Apple is reconsidering how files are stored on its devices.

Does the MacBook Air get a refresh?

Apple Watch, its latest product from 2015, saw its 2016 sales number double from the year before, according to Cook in the last earnings call.

Apple rolled out a new iPad this spring but didn’t touch its iPad Pro lineup, which is getting suspiciously old. This upgradation of chips is the only update that is expected with the MacBook Air.

These are just interesting tidbits about iOS 11. But they acknowledged that companies like Amazon and Google have made smart AI-driven devices marketable – Google identifies itself as an AI first company – as Apple has mostly worked behind closed curtains. It still hasn’t arrived on MacOS Sierra for MacBooks and the iMac, but that will change this year.

A solution to the MacBook Air conundrum is what we are keeping our eyes peeled for. This, many believe, will sit between the 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Finally, it is expected that it will be released at the WWDC 2017.

The highly speculated Apple Siri speaker is the most awaited and the highlight of the WWDC 2017. This will allow the device to perform a wide range of tasks.

Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant tool for the iPhone, looks set to become compatible with a raft of new apps, as Cupertino looks to take on Amazon’s increasingly impressive Alexa. The event also will be streamed to second- and third-generation Apple TV devices.