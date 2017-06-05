Finn in for Woakes in England cricket team

The teams took a point apiece – a result that was arguably of most benefit to Group A rivals England, who launched a tournament featuring the world’s top eight one-day worldwide sides with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday.

Hosts England were travelling to Cardiff on Sunday morning, and will train there later in preparation for their second match of the tournament against New Zealand on Tuesday.

“The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the Champions Trophy“.

“However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game”, Afridi wrote in a recently published column on the International Cricket Council (ICC) website. “For us now, it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”. Exuding disappointment at being ruled out of the Champions Trophy at the start of the tournament, the 28-year-old did not set a date for his comeback. I felt in a good space physically and mentally, and I was confident too because I bowled well out there.

Woakes said, “When I came back from the IPL, my body felt as good as it can be. Everyone on the Australian cricket team is accounted for, and … the security at this time involving the ICC are happy that we continue to progress through this tournament”.

“Leaving the guys out there with nearly 10 men is hard to take, so I m really pleased the boys managed to get over the line with a win”.

The rain didn’t help matters, with the target changed to 231 from 33 overs after another spell of bad weather.

While England decide who will be Woakes’ injury replacement, Plunkett has delivered an assurance that he is up for the challenge of leading England’s attack over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

As for Woakes, he now faces a fight to be fit for the first Test against South Africa in July.

“I suppose I am one of the senior figures in that dressing room now”, he says.

“I think in the middle patches, we couldn’t get any wickets”.

“I was away from cricket coaching for a year, and now, I want to come back to it”.

“They haven’t got a big 145kph-plus bowler or a trick spinner that some of the other teams may do and I think maybe we can probably target that side of their game a bit and go after them”.