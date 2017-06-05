Steven Finn will replace the injured Chris Woakes in England’s Champions Trophy squad, the International Cricket Council has confirmed.

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has admitted that his side had fallen “20 to 30 runs short” in their innings, after being beaten by eight wickets in their opening Champions Trophy group clash against England at the Kennington Oval on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has taken 89 wickets at an average of 31.60 and an economy rate of 5.58, while he has scored 800 runs for his country in one-day internationals at an average of exactly 25 and a strike rate of 86.86.

Finn, who has 102 ODI wickets from 69 matches, will immediately come into the reckoning for a place in the XI against New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday with a number of England’s other pace resources under scrutiny. “Whenever England need him he scores runs”.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck a superb 128 for Bangladesh and Mushfiqur Rahim added 79 as they finished on 305-6 from their 50 overs – Liam Plunkett the pick of the England bowlers, taking 4-59.

Australia are under orders to be vigilant as security becomes a priority for all Champions Trophy teams, but Steve Smith knows they must leave those concerns off the pitch against Bangladesh at The Oval.

Root later combined with skipper Eoin Morgan to secure the comprehensive eight-wicket victory with 16 deliveries to spare, giving England a flawless start to their bid to win a first global 50-overs trophy.

“If we rushed him, he might have played the last game of the one-day series (against South Africa, which England won 2-1 despite Monday’s defeat), but we didn’t want to rush him”.

‘It is a sorry state of affairs but we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it’.

‘Everyone who is within the ground and we ourselves will be safe, and as long as our minds are at ease with that, we’ll be right to play cricket’.

‘We’re fully supportive of the security plans in plans, ‘ he said.

While Bangladesh stands the least favourite to win with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand above them, respectively, said a report carried by the Hindustan Times.

“I finished two overs but it was probably on the third or fourth ball of the second over that it felt like something had become tight in my side”, he said.