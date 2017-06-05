First identified London attack victim was Canadian who helped the homeless

At least seven people were killed and 48 more wounded in the Saturday assault, including 21 who remained in critical condition.

“And at the same time the security and intelligence agencies and police have disrupted five credible plots since the Westminster attack in March”.

The 12 arrests were made in the ethnically diverse east London suburb of Barking, with Sky News reporting that a property raided by police belonged to one of the killers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement he is heartbroken and that Canada strongly condemns the senseless attack and stands united with the British people.

“It is with great sadness that we learned an alumna of Mount Royal University was killed in a horrific act of violence in London this weekend”, said Dr. David Docherty in the statement.

Miss Archibald’s family released a statement asking people to honour the 30-year-old’s passion and follow in her footsteps by donating their time and money to homelessness services, saying: “Tell them Chrissy sent you”.

“They kept coming to try to stab me… they were stabbing everyone. Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper.

The Drudge tweet said there were “fears of new terror attack after van “mows down 20 people” on London Bridge”, but the perpetrators, motive, and number of casualties involved in the incident were still unknown.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. A French national was also confirmed dead.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show. During an interview shown on the BBC, the mayor said he was “appalled and furious that these cowardly terrorists would target” innocent civilians and vowed that “we will never let them win, nor will we allow them to cower our city”. She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism”.

May also warned there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, promising to review counter-terrorism efforts, including possibly increasing the jail terms handed out in terror cases.

The ruling Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party suspended election campaigning Sunday.

Trump’s initial arguments about the meaning of Saturday night’s terrorist attack stirred debate both at home and overseas.

He tweeted, “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

Britain’s home secretary, Amber Rudd, said Sunday that the government was confident the London attackers were “radical Islamist terrorists” but was still trying to determine their affiliations.

One of the victims of Saturday’s terrorist attacks in London has been identified as Christine Archibald of Castlegar.

Police initially said officers were also responding to a third incident, in the Vauxhall neighborhood, but later said that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing.

A resident of the neighborhood on King’s Road in Barking, where the apartment was raided Sunday, said that he knew the man who lived in the apartment with his wife and two young children, and said his neighbor looked to be in his mid-20s and was known in the community by his nickname, “Abs”.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.