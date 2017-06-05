First ladies cross Comrades Marathon finish line

Herron did all the hard work from Pinetown when she took the lead, only for her to think she had won by just entering the Scottsville Race Course.

Athletes belonging to the Orlando Athletics Club are ready to take on one of the biggest road marathon in the world, the Comrades Marathon.

Herron told reporters at the finish line that she thought she was done with the race once she got to the grass and had to be reminded before she dug up her last ounce of strength to finish the race.

Herron’s time was 6:27:35, and represented her maiden win.

He was competing in his 12th Comrades in the colours of Arthur Ford Club yesterday and, aside from the collection of Comrades gold medals he has put together since entering the event for the first time in 2006, he finished second in the World 100km Championships in Spain a year ago.

Camille Herron won the Comrades Marathon women’s race.

Bongmusa Mthembu cemented his place as South Africa’s top ultra-distance runner on Sunday, delivering a historic performance by securing his second career victory at the Comrades Marathon. The latter claimed the winners” medal on the last “up’ run in 2015.

He was followed home by Hatiwande Nyamande from Zimbabwe (5:38.48) and previous victor Gift Kelehe, also from South Africa (5:41.48).

That dream has been realised a couple of times, proving that Mthembu has legs of gold.