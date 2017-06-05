First victim of London terror attack named as Christine Archibald

London [U.K.], June 5: In the wake of the terror attacks which killed at least seven people in London a day before, United States President Donald Trump launched an attack on London Mayor, while apparently misconstruing a statement made by him post the incident. “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’” Trump tweeted.

A member of the public received non-critical gunshot wounds.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said.

It comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament. The London police is expected to release the details of the attackers in the coming days, and security measures have been increased in the United Kingdom, that is still reeling from Saturday night’s attack which came less than two weeks after a lethal suicide bombing at a Manchester Arena during a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande.

May, who served as Britain’s interior minister from 2010 to 2016, said there was too much tolerance of extremism in Britain.

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out, “and opposite there’s a guy who is throwing a table at somebody and it’s very unclear about what is happening and it turns out to be a heroic guy who saw what was happening and just bombarded these awful cowardly people with stuff”.

It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock Sunday, the president’s tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

London police also responded at Borough Market near London Bridge, and police asked pedestrians to avoid the area. Forensic investigators could be seen working on the bridge, where buses and taxis stood abandoned.

Ariana Grande and other music stars were giving a benefit concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday evening to raise funds for victims of the concert bombing and their families.

The acting U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom sent out a series of tweets on Sunday in response to Saturday’s terrorist attacks, one of which appeared to challenge President Donald Trump’s criticism of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Sen. Susan Collins of ME, a Republican member of the Senate intelligence panel, said the ban was “too broad” but agreed with Trump that better immigration procedures are needed. You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.