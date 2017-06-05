Five countries cut ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’ support

The move came after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

It comes in the context of increased tensions between Gulf countries and their near-neighbour Iran.

A statement released on Saudi Arabian state controlled news agency, SPA, accused Doha of backing militant groups and spreading violent ideology in a clear reference to Qatar’s state-controlled cable news channel, Al Jazeera.

The countries claim that Qatar backs Islamic State (IS) and al- Qaeda, which Qatar has denied. United States oil also jumped 1% to $48.17.

The countries noted they have planned to break off all land, air and sea traffic with Qatar and eject it’s diplomats from their territories.

The former army chief and now president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, along with the new government’s allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, blacklisted the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Bahrain’s state news agency said it was cutting its ties because Qatar was “shaking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs”.

Oil prices surged after the coordinated move by these nations against Qatar, which is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also a key producer of condensate, which is a low-density liquid fuel and a refining product extracted from natural gas.

Saudi Arabia has called on global companies to avoid Qatar, raising the prospect that it might try to make foreign firms choose between doing business in Qatar and obtaining access to the much bigger Saudi economy.

There had been no official communication to banks from the Central Bank of Egypt on the split, the bankers said, and the central bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on 5 June said that the country regrets the decision of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates’ and Egypt to cut off diplomatic ties with it.

UEA airlines Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai all announced they will cease flying to Doha, Qatar’s capital, and it’s unclear if Qatar Airways, a major long-haul carrier, will be able to continue flying through Saudi airspace.