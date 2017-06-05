Five Gulf nations snap ties with Qatar over terrorism

Qatar Petroleum has not amended the bid, the sources said. They’re big backers of the Muslim Brotherhood and they’ve been providing weapons and training to Islamist rebels across the region.

Earlier last week, the UAE and Saudi also blocked the Qatari government-owned news channel Al Jazeera and its Arabic and English website. The chief worry among them is the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist political group outlawed by both Saudi Arabia and the UAE as it challenges the nations’ hereditary rule. And things have been slowly escalating from there.

The Yemen government also announced that it was severing all ties with Qatar, and accused it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing it of supporting terrorism, opening up the worst rift in years among some of the most powerful states in the Arab world.

Since the outbreak of the Arab turmoil, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in particular along with the UAE and Bahrain have been accusing the ruling Qatari family Al-Thani of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt which gained power after its leader Mohamed Morsi was elected President of Egypt in 2012 following the fall of the Mubarak regime in February 2011.

While regretting the policies taken by Qatar that sow seeds of sedition and discord among the region’s countries, the UAE affirms its full respect and appreciation for the brotherly Qatari people on account of the profound historical, religious and fraternal ties and kin relations binding UAE and Qatari peoples.

These are fairly aggressive moves that go beyond expelling an ambassador.

While the traders expect the tender to likely be re-issued or cancelled given the latest development, they do not expect a major impact on flows of the fuel.

“What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance”, he said in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia. And while Monday’s escalation is unlikely to hurt energy exports from the Gulf, it threatens to have far-reaching effects on Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are at odds over a number of regional issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and what Saudis see as Tehran’s growing influence in the kingdom’s sphere of influence – especially in Syria, Lebanon and neighboring Yemen.

The ministry’s statement said that “Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted”.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groupst through their media constantly”, SPA said. Bahrain’s positions offers an interesting twist.

Does Qatar have any ties to Britain?

Riyadh accused Qatar of backing terrorism and extremism, while Bahrain charged Qatar with interfering in it internal affairs, according to a report published by The Guardian.