Five nations cut Qatar diplomatic ties

The decision of the Arab countries will have a negative impact on the region.

“At the moment there is nothing on Qatar issue, (we) will issue a statement if some development takes place”, Zakaria said.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said there was “no legitimate justification” for the countries’ decision, though it vowed its citizens wouldn’t be affected by it.

Saudi Arabia is closing all ports of entry with neighbouring Qatar to “protect national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”, according to the country’s state news agency.

“Any further changes to the status of flight schedules to Doha will be communicated through the appropriate channels”.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Yemen and Egypt have broken off diplomatic relations with Qatar over what they claim is its support of terrorism.

Further stirring the pot, Wikileaks released an email from Hillary Clinton to John Podesta that revealed the former Secretary of State knew about both Saudi and Qatari governments providing “clandestine financial and logistical support” for Islamic State and other radical groups by August 2014.

Qatar had participated in the coalition since March 2015.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groupst through their media constantly”, SPA said. “It affirms its adult respect and appreciation for the brotherly people of Qatar for its ties of ties, relations, history and religion”.

The “decisive” measure was due to the “gross violations committed by authorities in Qatar over the past years”, the Saudi statement said, as the UAE made an announcement cutting ties. It has spiraled since. The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart as EY399 at 02:45 (local time) on 6 June.

Four Arab nations have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar – here’s what you need to know.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis.

Shortly thereafter, Egypt and the UAE announced their decision.

Last month the website of Qatar’s official news agency was allegedly hacked by unknown individuals who reportedly published statements falsely attributed to its emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani. Saudi Arabia said it would “begin immediate legal measures with friendly, sisterly countries and global companies to implement that measure as quickly as possible for all types of transit from and to the state of Qatar“. Air and sea traffic between the two countries would also be halted.

