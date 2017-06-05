Flashback: London Mayor Slams Trump’s ‘Ignorant’ View Of Islam

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump tweeted, apparently misunderstanding Khan’s earlier statement.

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks yesterday”, said the Aamaq news agency, which is affiliated with ISIS.

It was the third attack in Britain this year that Islamic State has claimed – after a similar attack on Westminister Bridge in March and the Manchester concert bombing two weeks ago – and one of several involving vehicles in Europe, including last year’s Bastille Day rampage in the French city of Nice.

The three attackers in Saturday’s attack have not been identified.

“The situation these officers were confronted with was critical, a matter of life and death – three armed men wearing what appeared to be suicide belts”, he said.

Hours after the attack, Khan told the BBC, “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today”. Rowley says they had “already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately”.

“I am humbled by the bravery of an officer who will rush toward a potential suicide bomber thinking only of protecting others”, he said.

Three terrorists used a van to plough into crowds on the bridge before stabbing innocent people at nearby Borough Market.

May said the attacks were inspired by what she called a “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism” that represented a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

“The recent attacks are not connected, but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat that we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”, May said.

The Mayor will be joined by senior representatives of the Metropolitan Police, the British Transport Police, London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and civic, faith and community leaders.

“That will require some hard, and often embarrassing, conversations”, she said.

Morrison said in a video: “All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife”.

The terror attack was the third in Britain since late March following a similar incident on March 22 near Parliament on Westminster Bridge and a bombing at a concert by US pop singer Ariana Grande in Manchester on May 22.

Major political parties suspended national campaigning for the June 8 election in the wake of the attack, with the exception of the anti-European United Kingdom Independence Party.

In a statement carried by CBC News, Archibald’s family said: “We grieve the loss of our handsome, loving daughter and sister”. That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism.

With her son being treated in King’s College Hospital, Mrs O’Neill condemned the terrorists as “callous and barbaric”, saying: “These people say they are doing it in the name of god which is an absolute joke”. More than 50 people were injured at the attack which hit Ariana Grande’s concert while 22 were killed. It was reduced to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27.

“Blood’s going everywhere, I walk into a pub and I’m like “someone help me I’ve just been stabbed”.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a television interview Sunday the government was “confident about the fact that they [the terrorists] were radical Islamic terrorists”.