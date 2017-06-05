Ford Replaces CEO Fields With Mobility Head Hackett

In addition, Ford has appointed Mark Truby as vice president of communications effective immediately, reporting to Bill Ford.

Fields, a Ford Motor veteran who has held a range of national and global management positions at the carmaker, has led a strategic reorientation of the group from a pure automaker to a software and mobility services company.

Photo of Jim Hackett courtesy of Ford.

Most recently, Hackett served as chairman of Ford Smart Mobility, a subsidiary of Ford formed to accelerate the company’s plans to design, build, grow and invest in emerging mobility services.

According to the Associated Press, “a person familiar with the situation says CEO Mark Fields is retiring at age 56 after 28 years at the company”.

In an official statement, Hackett said that his goal as Ford CEO is “to create an even more dynamic and vibrant Ford that improves people’s lives around the world, and creates value for all of our stakeholders”.

Electric auto maker Tesla, with a market value of around $51.1bn, has passed the valuation of 114-year-old Ford, which is worth around $43.4bn.

Hackett will have to placate investors anxious about Ford’s sliding USA market share and product decisions.

Mark Fields was at the helm of Ford since mid-2014. Joe Hinrichs is moving from EVP of the Americas to EVP and president of global operations. Farley will also oversee the Lincoln division and global marketing, sales, and service.

Ford tackles electric vehicles and driverless auto market.

This is only the beginning of what could be significant change at Ford, Adam Jonas, a Morgan Stanley Research analyst, said in a report to investors.

Hackett rose through the executive ranks at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase from 1981-2014, getting named CEO at age 39 in 1994. He started past year as the head of Ford’s smart mobility team. Klevorn has served as group vice president, Information Technology and Chief Information Officer since January 2017.

The appointments take effect on June 1.

“We need speed (in) decision making”, Ford Chairman Bill Ford Jr., said in a Wall Street Journal interview Monday.

Ford employed more than 200,000 people globally at the end of 2016, including about 101,000 in North America and 23,000 in Asia. He was president of Ford of Europe, Middle East and Africa. That was the company’s best sales result in 10 years. Paul Ballew is appointed as vice president and chief data and analytics officer.

As a member of the Sustainability and Innovation committee, he was actively involved with the Ford senior leadership team in launching the company’s Ford Smart Mobility plan.