Ford replaces CEO with company’s driverless auto chief

Hackett’s predecessor, 56-year old Fields, departs the company after a 28-year career with the Blue Oval.

Press conference with new Ford president and CEO Jim Hackett with Bill Ford – Executive Chairman. Hackett took that position in March, 2016, after serving three years on Ford’s board of directors. Hacket has earlier served as CEO of Steelcase.

Ford Motor Co. fired Chief Executive officer Mark Fields Monday.

His departure comes as Ford faces weak sales, falling profits and a near-40% decline in its share price since Mr Fields took up his role in 2014.

“I have developed a deep appreciation for Ford’s people, values and heritage during the past four years as part of the company and look forward to working together with everyone tied to Ford during this transformative period”, he said. He’s also credited with turning around an office furniture company called SteelCase, where he was CEO for two decades.

The 62-year-old also cut thousands of jobs and moved furniture production from the U.S. to Mexico to stem massive losses at the company.

Hackett has gone from building the future in office furniture at Steelcase to hiring Jim Harbaugh at the University of MI to leading Ford Smart Mobility.

Hackett, like Harbaugh, played for MI under legendary football coach Bo Schembechler.

Hackett will have to placate investors anxious about Ford’s sliding US market share and product decisions. “Maybe people stop buying cars and start buying rides when they need them and we could see a massive drop off in vehicle sales”, he said.

Investors also worry that Ford is falling behind its rivals. Ford hit a 21-month low last week.

Ford President and CEO Alan Mulally retires. The market value of both Ford and GM recently fell behind that of upstart electric automaker Telsa, which has never posted an annual profit.

Shares in Ford were up more than 3 percent in pre-market trading before 8 a.m. Shares were trading up about 1.7 percent shortly after the market opened. While the entire USA auto market is slowing down, Fields has been under pressure to increase Ford’s profit margins, which trail competitors like General Motors. Joe Hinrichs, president of Ford’s Americas division, will oversee global product development, manufacturing and quality. Marcy Klevorn, a 34-year technology veteran at Ford, will run the automaker’s mobility arm.