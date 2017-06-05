Foreign Affairs Ministry: Bulgarian Citizen Injured in London Attacks

The Foreign Ministry said that to its knowledge, no Israelis had been killed or wounded in the incidents in London Saturday night.

A Bulgarian citizen was among the dozens injured in the June 4 terrorist attack in London, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on June 6.

Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that what the Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized on as regards roots of terrorism and extremism is not a mere recommendation or a political position but a vital and urgent “compulsion” and “necessity” for general security of world.

The sole way to end global terrorism, according to Qassemi, is “to play an honest and responsible part in the global wave against terrorism and extremism free from any double standard“. The auto attack was followed by three assailants running to nearby Borough Market where they went on a stabbing rampage in crowded cafes and restaurants in the area.

Armed police rushed to the scene and shot dead the three male attackers in the Borough Market area near the bridge, as authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to “run, hide, tell” if they were caught up in the violence.

The UK has seen a surge in terrorist activity over the past few months.

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30.