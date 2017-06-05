Forever young Ronaldo ‘very happy’ after Real Madrid’s CL win

Gareth Bale has ruled out a move back to the Premier League from Real Madrid this summer.

Real extend their lead as the most successful side in the history of the competition with AC Milan’s seven titles a long way back as second best.

It is the fifth major trophy Zidane has won as coach in just 17 months at the club, following triumphs in LaLiga, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup this season and in Europe previous year.

“He’s done this in 17 months, and in 17 months you can’t do everything”.

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday June 3, 2017. “It’s been a hard season and I’ve worked hard. Every player in the squad has played their part, and that’s been the key factor this season”. Casemiro and Marco Asensio also struck against 10-man Juve who despite Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equaliser were nullified in the second half and had substitute Juan Cuadrado sent off late on.

The Spaniards’ unprecedented dominance commenced when they swept the first five stagings of the UEFA championship. I like to play freer, when we play 4-4-2, I like it more.

Real Madrid were labelled “insatiable” and “masters of the universe” by an adoring Spanish press on Sunday after writing more Champions League history by thrashing Juventus 4-1 to win the trophy for the 12th time.

After seeing Lionel Messi and Barcelona reign with four titles in a decade, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Madrid raised its game the last four seasons and again became the team to beat in the continent.

“We can say that it is a historic day for everyone at Real Madrid“, said Zinedine Zidane, who thrived as Madrid’s player and now has been excelling in his second season as a head coach.

Bale struggled all season after enduring a series of injuries. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals.

Once again, Ronaldo was the real deal for Real, scoring twice to make him the Champions League’s top marksman for the fifth successive season.

Saturday’s victory was made sweeter for Bale as he became just the sixth player to win a European final in his home town as well as the only Welshman to win the continent’s top trophy three times, surpassing Ryan Giggs and Joey Jones.

Indeed, Real are the first to win back-to-back titles since the competition morphed into the Champions League, European football’s biggest club competition.